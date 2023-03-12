1923 season 2 premiere date: Will Paramount+ want even more?

Within this article, there is a ton to talk about when it comes to 1923 season 2 at Paramount+ — but we want to go beyond just that. Is this really going to be the end of the Harrison Ford – Helen Mirren show?

If there is one reason we wonder this right now, it has to be this: The overall success of what we’ve seen in season 1. There has been SO much fantastic stuff so far, from great performances to what feels like the epic story of John Dutton’s potential grandparents Spencer and Alexandra. While we cannot say for sure that this is the case, there is definitely a great case to be made for it based largely on total screen time.

So is it possible that, especially given the uncertainty around Yellowstone right now, the streaming service is thinking about a season 3? It’s a fun thing to think about, but it does feel unlikely. We know that Taylor Sheridan is plotting other prequels, and we tend to think the idea for two seasons here was something that was planned pretty early on. At a certain point, we could be at a less dramatic time for the Duttons and we have to move forward.

Also, there is one other important thing to consider here: The oh-so-simple fact that it is really hard to even imagine Ford and Mirren being a part of a show that could go on for several seasons. It remains somewhat of a surprise that we got them on here in the first place! (Another surprise is that Ford is actually getting more critical buzz right now for his role on Shrinking, which is almost sure to get him an Emmy nomination down the road.)

When will we see 1923 season 2?

Regardless of if it is the end of the road or not, we would say to expect it in either December or early2024. We don’t think that Paramount+ will shift the timeline all that much.

