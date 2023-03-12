Saturday Night Live return date: Quinta Brunson to host!

After the episode tonight featuring Jenna Ortega as host, we absolutely expected a Saturday Night Live hiatus. It was hard not to! Save for election years or other special occasions, we rarely see more than three consecutive episodes of the late-night sketch show. There’s usually a batch, a break, and then another batch … and we anticipated a break.

As a matter of fact, we’ll go ahead and say that we were thinking entering tonight that we wouldn’t see anything more until we got around to April. That was confirmed during the episode — not only that, but the host on April 1 is going to be Quinta Brunson!

As someone who very-much appreciates Abbott Elementary, this is news that is absolutely worth getting excited about in advance. It also represents something rare for this show. It is not often that you see someone who actively stars in another TV show host SNL, especially when that show is on a rival network. Yet, we remember seeing it with Kerry Washington back when she was on Scandal, in addition to what we’re getting with Brunson here.

Obviously, Quinta brings a lot to the table for the sketch show, starting with the fact that she is a fantastic writer and can come with her own fair share of ideas. Also, we tend to think she’d be more than game to make fun of her own show if there was a great idea for it.

For those who are curious, Lil Yachty is going to serve as the musical guest. We’re sure that there are going to be more big episodes ahead after this one, but we’ll have to wait and see on some of those. Odds are, we will learn the hosts a little bit later in the month.

