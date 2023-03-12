The Boys season 4 premiere date: Any news before spring?

Are we going to have a chance to get news on The Boys season 4 and a potential premiere date in the near future? To be specific, how much are we going to get before we made it to the end of the winter?

First things first, we gotta be realistic here when we say that there’s really not that much time left before spring for the Prime Video series to get something more out there. It goes without saying that it would be great to get some more news on the future of the show, but whether or not we get that is a totally different story.

If there is perhaps ONE thing to anticipate over the next could of weeks, it is an update or two when it comes to the end of production. We know that everyone has been working on the finale for a little while now and in general, filming first started up all the way back in the summer. Hearing this news would not necessarily mean that we are close to the show coming back, but it’d serve as a nice reminder that we are inching ever closer! For the time being, we get the sense that the plan is for season 4 to arrive in early 2024 — anything before that would be a surprise. There is a lot of post-production still to be done even after filming wraps, and we know that there is also the spin-off Gen V that will occupy a lot of viewers’ time. That means that the producers don’t have to rush the flagship show along.

One of the other things to be excited about entering The Boys season 4, at least to us, is just how much of it feels right now like the great unknown. With Soldier Boy gone, who is going to be among the main players? It could be newcomers like Firecracker and Sage, or the writers could give more attention to someone like Neuman, who is continuing to ascend when it comes to her political power.

When do you think we are going to get a significant amount of news on The Boys season 4?

