The Gold season 1 episode 6 spoilers: The big finale!

Are you ready for The Gold season 1 episode 6 to arrive on BBC One next week? We sure hope so, based on where things currently stand. This is the big finale! Everything that you’ve had a chance to see with this star-studded cast has been building towards this point, and we tend to think that there are a few more surprises that the producers have in store for us.

There are going to be arrests in the final episode, but also key revelations as the truth about said title gold is going to be revealed. Who knows what all we will be set up for at the end of the day?

For the time being, what we can go ahead and do is share the full The Gold season 1 episode 6 synopsis with some more information all about what lies ahead:

We meet a formidable looking Englishman in a luxurious villa in Spain. Back in England, DCI Boyce (Hugh Bonneville) interviews Palmer (Tom Cullen), but Palmer won’t talk. Palmer pleads not guilty and convinces the jury of his innocence. He returns to Tenerife to run his timeshare empire, leaving his family behind.

Cooper (Dominic Cooper) initially cooperates with the police but, after receiving a threat, he stops cooperating and pleads not guilty. Parry escapes to Spain but is tracked down and arrested.

McAvoy (Adam Nagaitis)and Meacock (Sophia La Porta) get married in prison. Noye (Jack Lowden) is put on trial for conspiracy to handle stolen goods and is found guilty, along with his criminal associates.

As the Task Force winds up, Boyce, Jennings (Charlotte Spencer) and Brightwell (Emun Elliott) have a shocking realisation. The criminals they caught only ever had half of the stolen gold.

Just from reading all of that alone, it feels pretty clear that there is a lot to be excited about, and we know already that there is potential for this show to go on a little while longer! Even though there is no confirmation as of right now that The Gold season 2 is going to happen, there is still potential story to tell even once the finale is over.

For now, though, we wouldn’t be that concerned about what lies ahead far in the future — we’d worry more about what is directly in front of us.

