East New York season 1 episode 16 spoilers: ‘Personal Shopper’

Are you ready to check out East New York season 1 episode 16? Next week, there is a lot to prepare for with “Personal Shopper.” There’s going to be drama, for sure, but there’s also going to be a surprise or two sprinkled in here.

What can we say about this story in particular? Well, let’s just say that by the time thinks wrap up here, there is a chance that you could learn more about Haywood. Just take a look at the full season 1 episode 16 synopsis for more on that very idea:

“Personal Shopper” – When a string of luxury boutique robberies is tied to a crew out of East New York, the 7-4 discovers a connection to Haywood that could prove crucial to solving the case, on EAST NEW YORK, Sunday, March 19 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

By the end of this episode, we hope that this connection allows us to open some new doors on the character — and also changes ever-so-slightly whatever the future holds.

Also, will there be anything in here that does further set the stage for the rest of the season? We tend to think that we’re going to see momentum established here building to an eventual finale. We know that East New York does have a similar-procedural feel, but we are getting close at this point to what we would describe as the home stretch. The more that we can learn on that subject soon, the happier that we’re going to be.

Of course, we’d also love some sort of update on the long-term future of the show, but that’s something that is out of the producers’ control there. We just have to see what the folks at CBS want to do in regards to the future here.

