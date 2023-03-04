East New York season 1 episode 15 preview, season 2 chatter

There are a couple of different things worth getting into when it comes to East New York season 1 episode 15 on CBS. Where do we start?

When it comes to specifics as to what lies ahead here, we should note that the network hasn’t shared too much as of yet. The title for the next installment is “There Goes The Neighborhood” and unfortunately, that’s all we got right now. It would be great if there were a few more details unveiled eventually, but a good amount of patience is required here as we go from point A to point B.

Obviously, if you have watched the first fourteen episodes of the season already, then at least you have a good sense of what could be coming. We have a good roadmap and now, we just gotta make it to the finish line.

Now, let’s go ahead and also take on the next all-important question: Are we building towards a season 2 renewal here? At the moment, we want to say we’re optimistic, but it still could go either way. While some other freshman series have already been renewed including Fire Country and So Help Me Todd, this one has not. Given that NCIS: Los Angeles is already ending, would the network really remove two shows from their Sunday-night lineup?

We do think that when it comes to this show, the next few weeks are really going to matter. You want to ensure that everyone either watches live or streams on Paramount+ — there is no NFL overrun to boost any of the shows anymore, and there is also a lot of competition out there from The Last of Us, Magnum PI, and a number of other things. You can easily argue at this point that this is where the rubber is going to meet the road, so you gotta be prepared for a lot of things!

