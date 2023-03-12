The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date: Silence ahead?

If you are like us, then of course you are curious already about The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 at Hulu. How can you not be? We’re entering the final chapter for the show and by virtue of that, there is a lot to be excited about!

Of course, we’re also well-aware of the fact that we are going to need to be pretty patient through the rest of the pre-production process. We’ve heard indications already that filming may not begin until August and as a result of that, it feels like we won’t see Elisabeth Moss and the rest of the cast back until 2024. That’s going to be a LONG wait.

So is there anything that Hulu is going to do to make the wait easier, at least over the next few months? We’d love to say that there is, but our concern is actually more that we are looking ahead to a good bit of radio silence, as they have no real need to rush anything along and with that, we don’t think that they will. Instead, what you are likely to see over the next little while is them focusing on some of their other programs.

The problem with teasing The Handmaid’s Tale is simply that you don’t want to give anything away. Also, the cast may not be doing many interviews about it until we get a little closer to Emmy season in May/June. If there is any hope at all that we could get a tease on the final season, that is most likely it. Until then, we’re just going to have to sit back and wonder what’s ahead for June — is she really going to make it to Hawaii?

For now, our hope is that we see the show back in the spring of next year … we’ll just have to see if that sticks.

