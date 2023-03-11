Blue Bloods season 13 episode 16: Where is the first promo?

If you are looking for the first promo for Blue Bloods season 13 episode 16 or some other details on the future, of course we understand! There is so much to be excited about when it comes to the future, and the last thing we think anyone wants to do here is wait!

Unfortunately, we do think we’re in a situation right now where waiting is exactly what we’re being forced to do. For those who are unaware, the Tom Selleck drama is more than likely off the air until Friday, March 31. We are at the point where the NCAA Tournament is about to begin and of course, that means a ton of hiatuses across the board. This is something that has become somewhat of a tradition for the network, even if it is a rather frustrating one for those of us who demand instant gratification.

So what is coming up when Blue Bloods does return to CBS? If you’ve seen the Donnie Wahlberg – Tom Selleck drama over the years, you can at least guess a few parts of it. There is going to be some sort of enormous moral or ethical dilemma that Frank needs to resolve. Meanwhile, you are also going to see Danny take on some sort of difficult case, and a family dinner will lead to some lively banter. This show arguably has the most dedicated formula of any on TV. That’s actually a part of the appeal — you know how the story is going to play out to some extent in advance, and you can just sit back and enjoy some familiar faces.

We do know that there are at least a few more episodes to come before the end of the season … but what about season 14? That’s where the mystery lies, and we hope to learn a little bit more about that over the relatively near future.

Related – Get more news when it comes to Blue Bloods right away, including the season 14 future

What are you the most excited to see as we move into Blue Bloods season 13 episode 16 at CBS?

Do you wish we already had a promo for what lies ahead? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







