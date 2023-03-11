The Mandalorian season 3 episode 3: The main event?

We are a matter of days now from The Mandalorian season 3 episode 3, and there is a lot to be excited for.

So what is the forefront of the next new episode? While nothing can be confirmed as of yet, we certainly think there is a lot to wonder about … with identity very much serving at the core of it all. Take, for starters, Din Djarin starting to realize that there are things about Mandalore that were being falsely reported. Also, there’s the fact that he nearly died on a couple of occasions.

What we personally think this season is going to be all about is Mando realizing that he does not have to adhere solely to the old ways; however, he does not need to morph into a carbon copy of Bo-Katan, either. It is possible to be in the middle of these two ideas, and this is where we would expect him to eventually be.

Of course, on his journey there we anticipate resistance … and in general, we are interested to see where a lot of that comes from. Who is going to be the central adversary for this season? While the vignette-like approach to this show does often work, it is perhaps the most effective when you do get a legitimate sense that we’re building towards something greater. Right now, that something is Mando discovering the truth, but is that going to constitute the whole season? This is the mystery at present, and it is certainly giving us something to ponder over throughout the next several days.

Now, let’s just hope that Katee Sackhoff does stick around for at least a little while longer — Bo-Katan is one of the best things about this show, and it’s good for Din to have some sort of foil to communicate with here and there.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

