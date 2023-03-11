Only Murders in the Building season 3 premiere date: July case

Is there a good chance that we could see the Only Murders in the Building season 3 premiere on Hulu in July? We think there is a lot to be hopeful for at the moment — yet, that doesn’t mean that we are 100% going to get what we want here.

Let’s just start off this piece, though, by saying that when you look at the overall calendar for this show, there is no denying that July as a month stands out; also, there are some pretty specific reasons for it.

So where do we start off here? Well, we should note first and foremost that season 2 of the show started filming about a month earlier than season 3, and it kicked off in June. Using the same transitive property here, that would mean we get season 3 in July this time around. We know production can turn around these episodes in enough time, and summer is a worthwhile time for a show like this thanks to a lack of major competition elsewhere.

Also, we have good evidence as it stands that summer is hardly a TV graveyard anymore. Remember that House of the Dragon premiered in this window last year, and that’s of course in addition to the Steve Martin – Martin Short – Selena Gomez show.

The only reason we may not get July is if there is some specific window for Hulu that makes more sense — we’d be okay being stuck waiting until August but beyond that? This is where we’d start to feel like there was a separate mystery in desperate need of cracking. (Remember that the season 3 story is going to be the case of Paul Rudd’s character of Ben, who died in the closing minutes of the season 2 finale after a time jump.)

