Magnum PI season 5: Who is hesitant on Magnum, Higgins?

There is another episode of Magnum PI season 5 coming to NBC this weekend, and of course there is a lot to be excited about with it!

Are there also some reasons to be nervous? We suppose that’s all based on how you define nerves. We know that Magnum and Higgins have started a romantic relationship, and there will probably be a lot of people excited when they find out.

Then, there’s Kumu — let’s just say she’s got a different perspective, as Amy Hill mapped out (through the voice of her character) to NBC:

“I don’t know if it’s gonna work. I’m sort of the naysayer in the bunch. I’m happy for them, but it’s not necessarily fully like, ‘Wow, finally.’ I don’t think Kumu feels that way.”

Let’s be clear here, though, that this is not a case of Kumu hating love or wanting the two to break up. Rather, Hill says that her character doesn’t “want anybody’s heart broken and I think that will really mess up the relationship as partners.” That is an understandable feeling, mostly because we know that it is one that Magnum and Higgins themselves have expressed. They want this relationship to work, but they do recognize that there is a lot at stake for them both personally and professionally now.

One of the things we are most excited about this season is for the whole crew to learn the truth about them. It certainly feels like this is going to happen eventually — it is mostly a matter of when.

Remember that this weekend, Magnum and Higgins will actually be apart for a chunk of the story. Thomas is going to be working on a new case alongside Katsumoto, whereas Higgins will actually spend a ton of time with Kumu. Here’s to hoping for great things on both fronts!

What do you most want to see from Kumu, Magnum, and Higgins moving forward on Magnum PI season 5?

