Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: The Emmy factor

Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 is not going to be on the Paramount Network for a significant period of time. We wish that this wasn’t the case, but we have to look at where things currently stand … and it is not exactly a cause for a lot of optimism.

Unless you have been away from the internet over the past several weeks, then you’ve probably seen some of the allegations about scheduling conflicts between the show and Kevin Costner. Until some of that stuff is worked out, it is hard to imagine the series moving forward. It’s one of the reasons why there is that conservative estimate right now that you will have a chance to see new episodes when we get around to November, around when season 5 started this past fall. It would be great to see it back before then, but we don’t think that anyone is in the business of giving anyone false hope. Why would it be good to do that?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

One of the hardest things about this long hiatus, at least for now, is the relative lack of news as to what the future is going to hold. This has been a hard thing to wrangle and unfortunately, it’s not going to get any easier over the next couple of months.

When could things start to change? Think early to mid-May, which is when we think we will start to see the beginnings of an Emmy campaign. Following Costner’s win at the Golden Globes, we are sure that Paramount is going to do their part to put Yellowstone out there in the hopes that it can get some recognition. Regardless of how many nominations it receives, if any, press interviews could be a great way to better understand what’s coming up in the future. Also, it’d be nice to hear more of what the cast thinks about this uncertain situation. The ones we’ve heard from at this point have been hopeful that they will be back to work soon, but this does all remain a question mark to a certain degree.

Related – Are we getting any other Yellowstone news this spring?

Do you think we are going to get any other Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 news during the Emmy campaign?

Share right away in the comments! Also, come back around for some other insight. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







