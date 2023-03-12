1923 season 2 premiere date: Paramount+ winter hopes

If you find yourselves super-eager for more news on 1923 season 2, you are in consensus with much of the internet! There is so much to be excited about when it comes to the next chapter of the series, which is also more than likely going to be the final one.

Just like 1883 before it, one of the things that is important to recall here is that Taylor Sheridan had a clear plan for it from the start on Paramount+. He never had this grand intention that this was going to last for several years on end; instead, there could be some other prequels down the line to be more excited about. One of these will inevitably lead to the others.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

So now that we are getting close to the end of winter, are we done getting news in regards to the future? A couple of weeks ago, there was undoubtedly a fantastic amount of 1923 press, thanks mostly to the season 1 finale. At that time, most of the cast knew very little about the future of the show, though there were suggestions that it could start up production again in the summer. We do tend to think that is likely to be the case, though that in itself could represent a time jump from the finale. (Remember that there was SO much snow on the ranch in Montana during the season 1 finale.)

Alas, we think that those interviews from finale time are all we’re going to be getting for not just the rest of the winter, but maybe the foreseeable future. It is quite a challenge to figure out when the streamer is going to be sharing anything more just because we are so many months away. We could get news when filming starts; as for when the series will actually start airing again, we’re looking towards either December or early 2024. Saying anything before that could be a little too unrealistic.

Related – Get some other news right away all about the future of 1923!

Do you think we are going to learn anything else about 1923 season 2 through the rest of this winter?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







