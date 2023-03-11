Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, March 11, 2023?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? It goes without saying, but there is enthusiasm for more! Also, we’ve seen two recent episodes of the late-night show, and we know already that there’s a tendency to give us installments in batches of three.

Well, without further ado let us share the good news. Not only is there a new episode of the late-night sketch show on the air tonight, you can actually argue that this is one of the most anticipated ones in quite some time. Just consider who is being brought on to host! Jenna Ortega has become a household name in less than six months thanks to Wednesday, which is one of the biggest shows in the history of Netflix. This is also going to be one that delivers big numbers whenever it comes back for season 2, which probably won’t be for some time given that production has not even started yet.

So will Ortega prove to be a fantastic host here? That remains the mystery. We know the comparison to her and Aubrey Plaza is inevitable, especially when they both presented together at an awards show not that long ago. However, this is where we’d remind you that Plaza also had a lot more comedy experience before her fantastic SNL episode, spending years around Amy Poehler and many other notable names on Parks and Recreation. She was more ready-made for the experience, but we do think that Jenna will be very good.

The only thing that we’re not sure of is whether or not there will be a full-on Wednesday spoof since it’s already been referenced in the promos, let alone in so many other venues over time. If you’re Ortega, you may be eager to showcase some other things — though we’re sure the Addams Family series will be brought up in the monologue.

As of this writing, there is no formal return date for the next SNL … but don’t be shocked if we hear more about that over the course of tonight’s episode.

