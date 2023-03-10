Wednesday season 2: See star Jenna Ortega in SNL promo!

For everyone out there who is excited to see Wednesday on Netflix down the road, why not prepare with a new SNL promo? This weekend is going to bring you a lot of comedy, and there is a chance that we see a spoof of the hit show.

With that being said, we’re not sure that there is going to be a full Wednesday Addams sketch. After all, the producers are already riffing on it in the promo! If you head over to the link here, you can see Ortega asked to replicate the famed dance that she performed on the show with the guys from Please Don’t Destroy. You can see her do a little bit of it, but a part of the joke seems to be how little she is even trying to do versus some of the guys.

We do think there is a lot to be excited about when it comes to Ortega showing different sides of herself here. We know that her co-presenting with Aubrey Plaza at an awards show went viral, but we think it is also fair to compare her gig to Plaza’s from earlier this season. We know that Jenna is best known for playing this darker / intense roles, but we think this is a great chance to play a little bit outside that.

Also, we tend to think that this episode is coming at a good time for her, mostly because season 2 hasn’t started filming yet. Also, she is one of the stars of the brand-new Scream movie. She is one of the biggest rising stars out there, and there could be challenges when it comes to getting her to host again down the road simply because of her schedule.

Of course, it is still hard to imagine what this SNL episode will look like just based on a promo.

What are you most excited to see with Wednesday tar Jenna Ortega on this weekend’s Saturday Night Live?

