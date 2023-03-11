The Last of Us season 1 episode 9 (finale): About Ellie’s mom Anna

In just over 24 hours you will have a chance to see The Last of Us season 1 episode 9, otherwise known as the big-time finale. This is going to be a huge, perhaps controversial episode if it follows some of the events of the game. It also has a lot to show you in a pretty short amount of time, based on the listings that we have seen.

The biggest headline that we’ve seen surface over the past 48 hours has been images that have surfaced online of Ashley Johnson, who is playing the role of Ellie’s mom Anna on the HBO series. As longtime fans of the PlayStation game know, Johnson was the original voice of Ellie and much like Troy Baker, the producers of the show wanted her involved.

What’s exciting about the TV presentation of Anna is that there’s a chance to do more here beyond just what was presented in the source material. There wasn’t that much known about Anna and there are some interesting opportunities for Ellie backstory — even if we’re not expecting anything more than just a few minutes. This is a fun opportunity to least show who she was and how Ellie ends up being raised in the way that she was so many years ago. (We saw at least some of that chronicled in “Left Behind.”)

Beyond just voicing Ellie, a lot of people likely know Johnson from her longtime role as Patterson on Blindspot — her casting here is yet another reminder of how much The Last of Us the show really cares about the games. This is something that other adaptations could take note of, given that we often see shows / movies thumb their nose at such source material and think they are somehow smarter. Art is art, and one medium is never inherently better than the other.

