The Last of Us to get HBO Max special after season 1 finale

As you prepare for The Last of Us season 1 finale on HBO this coming weekend, get excited for something else, as well!

This week, HBO Max revealed that following the big finale “Look for the Light” on Sunday that there will be a making-of special that streams. The whole purpose of this is pretty darn self-explanatory — you can hear from the cast, crew, and producers all about what it was like filming the show. We know that this was a super-memorable experience for so many of them; Bella Ramsey has even called it one of the best experiences ever.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE LAST OF US videos!

Are we going to get any information moving into the second season here? Probably not, but that doesn’t matter at the end of the day. This is more just a love letter to season 1 and some of the people we had a chance to meet along the way. While we’re more than aware that The Last of Us is primarily the story of Joel and Ellie, there’s always room for something more! This show has done a fantastic job of adapting the games, and also making us feel just about every emotion under the sun.

You can see a teaser for the behind-the-scenes special over at the link here. We’re happy to be getting some more fun stuff featuring the cast, but there is that sad reminder baked within this that we are going to be waiting a really long time for whatever is next. Season 2 could film later this season, but you may be waiting until either late 2024 or early 2025 to see the show back on the air. We recognize fully that it’s going to take some time for HBO to make announcements on that subject…

Related – Check out some more news on The Last of Us finale, including the run time

Is there anything that you are especially excited to see moving into The Last of Us season 1 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







