Emily in Paris season 4 premiere date: Impact of possible season 5

It’s true that we’re still waiting for more news on Emily in Paris season 4 — why would we be thinking about season 5 right now?

Well, the simplest answer we can offer to this goes a little something like the following: It is hard not to! The Lily Collins series has clearly set the stage for a story that could go on for at least another couple of years, and we do think the long-term future of the show is impacting what is happening behind the scenes right now.

Take, for example, the following: If season 4 turns out to be the final one for whatever reason, don’t you think the writers would like to know that in advance. Or, if there is potential for another season, you want to give the writers time to set the stage for that! These conversations about the future are probably happening as we speak, and as we gear up for the start of production later this year.

So how much could these chats end up playing a role in a season 4 premiere date? It’s possible that they have a tiny part to play, but any further than that is probably overblown. Let’s go ahead and say this: Talks about the future happening during the writing process of almost EVERY show. It’s only a little more exaggerated here for some obvious reasons with us being a handful of years into the show’s run.

For now, our assumption is that Emily in Paris is going to try and meet the timeline that we’ve seen for past seasons — it will most likely air in late 2023. If not then, maybe we see it early next year. The biggest factor that will determine things for this show are some of Netflix’s programming needs elsewhere; don’t be shocked if the status of some other shows like Bridgerton end up playing a role.

How much do you think the long-term future is going to impact an Emily in Paris season 4 premiere date?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates down the road.

