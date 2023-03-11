Yellowjackets season 2 spoilers: More adult Lottie teases!

There are so many things to be excited about with Yellowjackets season 2 on Showtime, but isn’t adult Lottie near the top of the list? Doesn’t it have to be?

It goes without saying, but there are several different reasons that we’re curious over what the future could end up being for this character in the present, played by Simone Kessell. Where do we start? We tend to think that a part of it is with her going through a transformation at a facility in Switzerland, where she seemingly comes out a different person. She thinks that she can be this tool of healing, and with that, there’s something different about her than who we saw in the wilderness.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YELLOWJACKETS videos!

With all of this being said, let’s just say that the potential for danger with this character is still very much there as it has always been. Speaking per Entertainment Weekly, here is at least some of what executive producer Jonathan Lisco has to say on the subject:

“This woman is a guru … But she’s also, like many self-proclaimed gurus, very volatile. She’s able to give you the scorpion’s tail at any moment. That’s part of the hold she has on her followers.”

Ultimately, we wonder if this is what could make her so dangerous to all of the other survivors of the wilderness — she may also be able to impart things in her followers that make all of them more dangerous. Could they even take some of her “teachings” the wrong way? Lottie is easily the most unpredictable person in the present-day at the moment, though there’s a chance we will feel a little different when we actually meet her. For now, though, let’s just say that we’re pretty afraid of whatever she could do…

Related – Go ahead and check out the full season 2 trailer right now!

Is there anything that you most want to see when it comes to the Yellowjackets season 2 premiere?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Also, keep coming back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







