The Flash season 9 episode 7 spoilers: How Nia Nal appears

There is a lot that we can say in advance of The Flash season 9 episode 7 airing on The CW, starting with great guest star news! You first learned some time ago that Nicole Maines would be appearing on the show as Nia Nal a.k.a. Dreamer, who first got her start over on Supergirl. This March 29 episode is when you’ll actually have a chance to see her, and hopefully give us some more closure on that particular world, as well.

What’s going to happen in this episode could be fascinating and even mind-bending, as dreams will be pretty darn important. (The title here is “Wildest Dreams” for a reason!) to get some more insight, go ahead and check out the full season 9 episode 7 synopsis below:

ONLY IN OUR DREAMS – NICOLE MAINES GUEST STARS – Iris (Candice Patton) is visited by Nia Nal (guest star Nicole Maines), as she needs Iris’ help. When Iris and Nia fall into a fever dream and explore different possibilities for their lives, Barry (Grant Gustin), Chester (Brandon McKnight), Allegra (Kayla Compton) and Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) desperately try to help them. Meanwhile, Mark (Jon Cor) entertains Khione (Danielle Panabaker) but they have different ideas of what is fun, leaving Khione to feel that Mark is trying to make her something she is not. Jesse Warn directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Jeff Hersh Carson (#907). Original airdate 3/29/2023.

In the long-term, we certainly hope that this episode does also give us a chance to have the stage set for more of the long-term future of the series. Just remember that there is still a lot to come with this show and we’re excited to see what the final Big Bad is going to look like! For now, we do tend to think it is going to be Cobalt Blue.

Related – Get some more details right now about The Flash season 9 episode 6 — are you ready?

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Flash season 9 episode 7 on The CW?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







