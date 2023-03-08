The Flash season 9 episode 6 spoilers: The return of Hazard?

As you get prepared for The Flash season 9 episode 6 on The CW next week, Becky Sharpe is right around the corner! The character, otherwise known as Hazard, seems to be coming back for the installment titled “The Good, the Bad, and the Lucky.”

The first understandable question we could see people having is how in the world we are going to see Becky back, given that she was killed by Clifford DeVoe back in season 4. (Her death was actually one of the saddest out of all the “bus metas” that we saw way back when.) Well, the simplest answer we can give to this is that Crisis on Infinite Earths obviously retconned it and she is now around in Central City somehow. She can manipulate luck, which is a power that Barry has a very hard time taking on, even with his powers.

To get some more details now on what lies ahead, check out The Flash season 9 episode 6 synopsis below:

LUCK BE A LADY – As Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) prepare for their new life, luck changes for those in Central City. Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) takes on a case with Allegra’s (Kayla Compton) help, involving a string of unfortunate – and highly unexpected – events. Meanwhile, Chester (Brandon McKnight) and the team work with Khione (Danielle Panabaker) to figure out her abilities. Chad Lowe directed the episode written by Thomas Pound & Jess Carson (#906). Original airdate 3/15/2023.

On paper, this episode feels like somewhat of a bridge between where things stood in the first part of the season and where they will go into the latter half — one that could feature some new and returning threats. In the end, we know there are a lot of familiar faces coming back!

Related – Get some more news all about a handful of the characters poised to return

What are you wanting to see as we move into The Flash season 9 episode 6 on The CW next week?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Also, come back for more discussions as we get further into the final season of the show. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







