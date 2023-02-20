The Flash season 9 spoilers: Who’s back in Stephen Amell return?

We know already that there are many exciting things ahead on The Flash season 9, but the return of Stephen Amell is high on the list. After all, how can it not be? We are talking about an extremely popular actor reprising his role of Oliver Queen, and we tend to think already that episode 9 (where he will be coming back) is a real feast for everyone who loves the Arrowverse at large.

After all, Amell is going to be in this episode with a lot of other familiar faces. According to TV Insider, David Ramsey (Diggle) will be in this installment alongside Sendhil Ramamurthy (Bloodwork) and Keiynan Lonsdale (Wally West). Cast member Danielle Panabaker is behind the scenes as a director for it, and we’ve heard her say already that there are some fantastic stunts from start to finish here.

Speaking to the aforementioned publication, here is just some of what the actress had to say:

“I was delighted, surprised, thrilled with Stephen’s performance in the episode. We were so lucky to have him back and deliver such a stellar performance … It really felt like such a classic Flash episode — heart, humor, spectacle — and I don’t think fans will be disappointed in any element of that episode.”

By the end of this episode, we tend to think we’re going to have even more closure on a lot of different characters, and we do understand why the writers wanted to tackle it here. Odds are, they were keen to save some of the final episodes of the series for stories related solely to The Flash and characters who are around right now. Even with Wally and Bloodwork, these are people more associated with past seasons as opposed to what is going on right now. We do still think that Cobalt Blue will be the eventual Big Bad … of course, whenever we get to the end of the road.

