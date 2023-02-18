The Flash season 9 episode 4 spoilers: A Red Death two-parter

As you prepare yourselves to see The Flash season 9 episode 4 start on The CW early next month, there is a ton to be excited about!

So where do we start off here? How about noting that we’re getting a two-part story arc all about the Red Death? We were excited from the get-go to see this villain have a huge presence this season after being previously just an Easter egg. We didn’t imagine that they’d be around for the entirety of the season, and you shouldn’t be too shocked in the event that episode 5 is the end of this arc.

Want to get some further news all about it? Then go ahead and check out the synopses for both of these episodes now below…

Season 9 episode 4, “The Mask of the Red Death, Part 1” – LET THERE BE DARKNESS – The Flash (Grant Gustin) is forced to make an impossible choice. With the power out in the city, Team Flash calls upon the Rogue Squad to help as Iris (Candice Patton) is visited by an old friend. Joe (Jesse L. Martin) and Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) work on finding a balance. Menhaj Huda directed the episode written by Joshua V. Gilbert & Emily Palizzi (#904). Original airdate 3/1/2023.

Season 9 episode 5, “The Mask of the Red Death, Part 2” – THE ERA OF THE RED DEATH – As the Red Death wreaks havoc on Central City, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) come up with a plan and turn to Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) for help. Barry is faced with what he thinks was his greatest mistake, and the Red Death’s greatest success. Khione (Danielle Panabaker) wants to help Team Flash, but Barry can’t risk losing her. Joe (Jesse L. Martin) gives Barry a very much needed pep talk. Rachel Talalay directed the episode with story by Jonathan Butler and teleplay by Dan Fisk (#905). Original airdate 3/8/2023.

Of course, there’s no guarantee that episode 5 is the end of this particular arc, but we wouldn’t be altogether surprised. The thing we’re perhaps the most curious about here is how much of the Batman / Batwoman mythology will be incorporated into this particular story, given that the show has to move quickly with everything else they are poised to take on here.

