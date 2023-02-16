The Flash season 9 spoilers: Zoom, Jay Garrick returning!

At this point, we feel like it’s pretty clear that The Flash is going to give us as many callbacks as possible in the final season. Now, we’re pleased to share news on a couple more!

So where do we start? With the return of Teddy Sears as Zoom, easily one of the most terrifying villains that the show has had over the years. This was a guy responsible for causing so much death and carnage and now, we’ll have to see just what he brings to the table this time around.

In a statement (via TVLine), here is what showrunner Eric Wallace had to say about the callback:

“As one of our most memorable villains ever, he scared and delighted audiences in Season 2. And now, I’m happy to announce that the brilliant Teddy Sears is coming back as the evil Zoom aka Hunter Zolomon… for one more battle against Team Flash.

“It’s a reunion I’ve been hoping could happen for several seasons, and now I’m so excited that we were finally able to bring Teddy and incredible talents back into our Flash Family for our epic and emotional ninth season. So, get ready to be frightened again, Flash fans!”

As if this was not enough, we’ve also got confirmation that John Wesley Shipp will also be back as Jay Garrick. This is also a character who has been around for some time, and we’ve assumed for a while we would say him again. Here is more of what Wallace had to say there:

“Flash fans have loved John Wesley Shipp’s heroic and heartwarming portrayals on our show since its inception … So, it’s a huge honor to have John back as part of our epic final season. This time, John’s lent his incredible talents to an incredibly emotional story — one that sheds new light on Barry Allen’s tragic past.”

Is there anyone else you want to see turn up on The Flash season 9 down the road?

