The Bachelor spoilers: See Zach and Kaity’s hometown date!

Monday night is going to bring The Bachelor episode 8 to ABC, so why not go ahead and see Zach Shallcross and Kaity’s hometown date now!

We would say that, at least on the surface, this is the most important out of any of the dates we’re going to see all season. Why? Well, it feels clear to us right now that Kaity is the clear favorite to get the proposal at the end! She’s had more time with him seemingly than any of the other women left, and it certainly helps that they have great chemistry and a geographical advantage. Both of them call Austin home, and they wouldn’t have to change their lives all that much for each other.

Of course, there are still obstacles that they each will need to overcome, and one of the biggest ones is simply a measure of compatibility and making sure that the families are fully on board. Just as you would imagine, Kaity’s family has their fair share of questions. You can see some of that courtesy of a new preview at TV Insider.

During this preview, we get another frustrating battle of semantics with this show. What is love with this franchise, as opposed to falling in love or seeing yourself falling in love? Zach utters the latter when it comes to Kaity, which suggests that he’s not fully there yet though we think he would like to be. Kaity, meanwhile, is really afraid of putting herself out there and getting hurt.

If you are concerned about these two right now, here’s our biggest piece of advice: Don’t be. There is going to be a chance for them to be where they need to at the end of the season, and we honestly think she’s such a frontrunner that it will be really hard for things to careen in some other direction.

Related – Learn even more about the hometown dates now!

What are you most interested in seeing when it comes to hometown dates on The Bachelor episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







