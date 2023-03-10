BMF season 2 finale promo: Is Lamar going to die?

In just one week’s time the BMF season 2 finale is going to be here, and we wouldn’t blame anyone who was nervous at this point. What’s going to happen? Who is going to die?

Well … okay. Meech and Terry aren’t going anywhere. There’s a certain part of this story that has to move forward in predictable fashion since this is based on true events. Yet, not every person in this story was actually there back in the day. Take Lamar. Is this the time the show is going to kill him off … and have it stick?

Of course, the latter part of that is important since we’ve already gone through a period of time where we thought the guy could be a goner. Yet, he’s still around, causing chaos and killing other people. There’s gotta be a move made against him in a way that takes him off the board, right?

A Lamar death does seem possible in the finale, especially based on the promo that we saw after episode 9. Yet, the same goes for some other characters. We tend to think that this episode, perhaps more so than almost any other out there, is really going to cement the cost of doing business in this world. There is a trade off to some of Meech and Terry’s success; they’ve realized some of that already, but there are even greater extremes to which it can go.

This finale will of course have the responsibility of tying together a lot of the loose ends from this season but beyond just that, it also has the challenge of setting the stage for season 3. There’s a lot on the show’s plate, but we have no reason to be anything other than confident that it’s going to pull it off.

