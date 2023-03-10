True Detective season 4 premiere date: News in The Last of Us?

There is no denying at this point that we’ve been waiting for a long time to see a True Detective season 4 premiere date at HBO. Is there a chance that we could learn something more in the very-near future? To be specific, before the finale of The Last of Us on Sunday?

Well, let’s at least take a moment to examine that, shall we? The crime anthology has been hyped on a number of occasions so far this year, including with the photo above. We know that it is coming at some point this year, but the big question here is where it falls into place. Succession is the show that will be following the post-apocalyptic drama but after that, things are a little bit more unclear. There are a few shows that HBO has in the pipeline that will be coming up over the next few months: True Detective, The Idol, and Winning Time. The struggle is figuring out the order of them.

In a perfect world, we would argue that the crime drama (which stars Jodie Foster this time around) would come first, given that it is a great, immersive story that can work well in the summer. Also, there isn’t a ton of competition at that time.

Given that The Last of Us is one of the most-popular first-year shows on HBO (spin-offs/prequels excluded) in several years, this is a perfect platform to make a big announcement. We know that they are also aware of this! The question just comes down to if they want to tease something specific this weekend, or just hype up a ton of their upcoming shows.

For now, we’d say that a big reveal is unlikely … but it at least feels possible. We’ll keep our eyes peeled since we’re beyond hyped for what lies ahead.

Do you think we could be getting a True Detective season 4 premiere date tease alongside The Last of Us?

