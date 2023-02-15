True Detective season 4 premiere date hopes: New teaser!

Even though we may be waiting for some time to see True Detective season 4 arrive on HBO, the network is starting to share some good stuff!

If you look above, you can see the first official photo for what the network is calling True Detective: Night Country, which is going to feature Jodie Foster and Kali Reis as the main characters. In some ways, this story could harken back to the first season of the show, where you saw a pair of police officers looking to unravel an almost impossible case. This time around, the story is set in Alaska, where these two are going to be looking into a series of disappearances at a remote research station. Whatever is going on here could prove immensely challenging, especially when you think about the almost impossible conditions.

If this image wasn’t any indication already, this story could be set in the almost-permanent nighttime that Alaska tends to receive in the winter. That adds a layer of uniqueness to the story. (Production technically took place for True Detective season 4 in Iceland, where the network has a history of working on various shows.)

To go along with the photo, there is a short HBO teaser that you can see over at the link here, though it is more about vibes and atmosphere than giving away anything major about the story itself. All of this strongly hints that the show is reasonably far along and the network is already planning out its eventual rollout.

So what sort of premiere could we be looking at? We don’t think season 4 will launch until after Succession is over, but there is a definite chance that we see this show back in the summer or fall. HBO just has to figure out where to place this show amidst their other upcoming series like The Idol and the return of Winning Time.

What are you most excited about when it comes to True Detective season 4, based on this photo?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stay here for some other updates down the road. (Photo: HBO.)

