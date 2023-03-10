Euphoria season 3 premiere date: Any news during The Last of Us?

Is there any chance at all that we’ll be getting news on a Euphoria season 3 premiere date during The Last of Us finale this weekend? Or, to be specific, any news on the show in general?

If you are out there feeling incredibly eager to get at least something on the future of the Zendaya-led series, trust us when we say that we absolutely understand. Just consider where things stand at the moment! The second season aired a good year ago and yet, we haven’t even gotten news on filming as of yet. Originally it seemed as though the show was going to be back in production last month but since then, things have apparently changed. The plan now, as far as it is currently clear, is that we could be waiting until summer to even see the cast and crew back together.

In the end, what we are trying to say here is rather simple: You could be waiting for a really long time to see the show back. Think spring 2024 — it’s personally hard to imagine it back before this, though we would love to be pleasantly surprised.

So what does all this mean for Sunday’s The Last of Us finale? That is pretty simple: If there is any tease for the show coming, it won’t be now. We’re simply too far away. We wouldn’t be surprised if HBO uses this finale to hype up one of their other shows, but it is more likely to be either Barry, Succession, or maybe something like True Detective, which we already know is coming back this year.

Let’s just cross our fingers and hope that Euphoria is going to be worth what is turning into an increasingly long wait.

Related – If not during The Last of Us, could there be a tease before the Succession premiere?

When do you realistically think we are going to be seeing the Euphoria season 3 premiere over at HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







