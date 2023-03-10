Shrinking season 1 episode 9 preview: The last before finale

Next week on Shrinking season 1 episode 9, we are going to see a story that is important for a number of different reasons.

So where do we start off here? Well, one big thing to note is where this installment stands amidst the grander scheme of things. This is the penultimate episode of the season and whatever happens here is going to carry over inevitably to the finale. We already know a good bit about where the story is based on where things left off in episode 8. Gaby completely unraveled at the art exhibit, whereas Jimmy stepped up as a parent and decided to ground Alice for two months. That has reignited tension between the two of them, but we also saw arguably the best performance from Jason Segel all season in that scene. He may be starting to get his head back on straight amidst all of his grief. Or, it could be a temporary thing while he grapples with all of the other chaos in his life.

Want to get a few more details on what lies ahead? Then go ahead and check out the full Shrinking season 1 episode 9 synopsis below:

“Jimmy encourages an ambivalent Paul to accept a career achievement award. Sean approaches Liz with a business proposal.”

One of the things that Paul may be trying to tackle in this episode is an issue that many characters, in their own way, could be looking at. How are you really able to take credit for helping other people when you struggle to help yourself? There’s not a single therapist in this show right now that has everything properly put together in their personal lives. Perhaps that is the point at the end of the day — nobody does.

