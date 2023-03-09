Shrinking season 2 renewal confirmed at Apple TV+

We don’t think the following comes as much of a surprise, but it is nice to confirm it: A Shrinking season 2 renewal is official!

From the very start, it was fair to say that the enthusiasm was there for the Jason Segel / Harrison Ford series. The big question was simply whether or not viewers would turn up. Thanks to some smart promotion there was some attention around it from the get-go, but we do also think it has grown its audience over time. It’s been a program for fans of Ted Lasso to watch while they wait for it to come back, and it also has some of its own charms, as well.

In a statement, here is what Matt Cherniss, Head of Programming for Apple TV+, had to say about bringing it back:

“We have loved the engaging, touching and hilarious world of Shrinking since the beginning … and it has been wonderful to watch as audiences around the world continue to connect with these big-hearted characters. We can’t wait for viewers to experience what the cast and creative team have for Season 2.”

One of our big questions for a little while has simply been whether or not Shrinking would get a renewal, or would return soon, given the star power associated with it. Just think in terms of how busy Ford is right now in between 1923 and promoting the next Indiana Jones movie! Yet, we tend to think he’ll find a way to carve out more time for this show, mostly because it is one of his better performances in years. There’s something so charming about this world and even the small scale of it — even though it shares some of the same creative team as Ted Lasso, it is about such a small group of characters and people, in therapists, who often work better when they are reasonably anonymous. Compare that, of course, to being the star of a soccer squad like AFC Richmond.

Hopefully, we’ll have more news on the future of Shrinking season 2, including a premiere date, before too long.

