The Good Doctor season 6: Kennedy McMann talks Good Lawyer

Monday night’s new episode of The Good Doctor season 6 is going to play a really important role in the long-term future of the show. After all, ABC is going to have a big decision to make on The Good Lawyer in the weeks that follow the backdoor pilot airing.

So what is the basis of this show? Well, Kennedy McMann is playing Joni DeGroot, a young attorney with obsessive compulsive disorder who ends up representing Shaun Murphy in a case. She’s not overly experienced, but Freddie Highmore’s character relates to her. He recognizes that what some may view as a limitation is something that could be a superpower.

In a new video over at Deadline, you can see the Nancy Drew alum McMann alongside Felicity Huffman do her part to describe her role and what this show could mean. Kennedy has been open in the past about growing up with OCD and some of the challenges that she faced with it.

We do think that the premise of The Good Lawyer is a solid one, but it does remain to be seen whether ABC is going to view it as a necessary part of their upcoming schedule. We are at an era of TV right now where a lot of networks are looking at franchises as the right path forward, but there is still a lot of difficult choices that have to be made. Let’s say that you pick the spin-off up; where do you put it on the air? Is there a singular timeslot that makes the most sense? This is something that we’re still waiting to get some sort of other answer to.

The ratings for Monday’s episode could contribute to the decision regarding the spin-off, but this is a small sample size. Keep that in mind.

