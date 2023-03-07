The Good Doctor season 6 episode 16 promo: Shaun meets Joni

Next week on ABC, you are going to see The Good Doctor season 6 episode 16, a story the network has a LOT of faith in. After all, the promo last night made it abundantly clear that this is the potential The Good Lawyer spin-off show, and we already have a good sense of what is going to transpire.

The biggest selling point of the show long-term is going to be the performance of Kennedy McMann as Joni, a young attorney with obsessive compulsive disorder. Shaun will be looking for representation after being served at the end of episode 15 for malpractice and originally, it seems like Janet (Felicity Huffman) will be helping him in court.

However, there is something about Joni that causes Shaun to firmly believe in her, despite her being green an inexperienced. He sees a part of himself in her, and recognizes how a lot of people may underestimate someone based on a diagnosis. He is putting a massive amount of faith in her, and we are fairly optimistic there will be a favorable outcome here. If there isn’t, is that going to be anywhere near as compelling a setup for a spin-off show? It definitely feels fair to wonder that right now.

In the end, go ahead and remember that we could be waiting for a while to learn if The Good Lawyer ends up getting the green light or not. ABC has until May, after all, in order to decide. We do think that the idea is promising and we’re always down for a good legal drama. we tend to think that is the case even more so when you’ve got some sort of inspirational angle, as this show seems to.

Is there potential for more substantial crossovers down the road? It’s certainly possible, but we have to remember that The Good Doctor needs a renewal for this to happen, as well.

Related – Get even more details right away about this episode

What are you most excited to see right now when it comes to The Good Doctor season 6 episode 16 at ABC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







