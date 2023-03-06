The Good Doctor season 6 episode 16: ‘The Good Lawyer’ pilot

As you prepare for The Good Doctor season 6 episode 16 on ABC next week, remember that this is the backdoor pilot for The Good Lawyer. With that, it is fair to say that this is one of the most important episodes of the entire series.

If this story works, there’s a chance that this will set the stage for a successful spin-off! However, there is no guarantee that the story is going to work. That’s where a lot of the pressure comes into play here. You have to hope that the cast and the narrative are right, since you want to ensure that there could be some spin-offs down the road.

For those who are currently unclear at the moment, you are going to be seeing Kennedy McMann appear as the title character here, while Felicity Huffman will play her mentor. We think that this show is trying to mimic the dynamic that you saw from Shaun Murphy and Aaron Glassman on the flagship.

To get some more news as to what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the full The Good Doctor season 6 episode 16 synopsis below:

Dr. Shaun Murphy seeks legal representation to help him win a case and puts his faith in a promising, young lawyer who has obsessive compulsive disorder.

As someone who loves a good legal drama, we’re certainly excited to see how this plays out. Also, we are well-aware already that McMann is someone who is more than capable of anchoring a show of this magnitude. If you are not currently aware, go check out what she has done already over on Nancy Drew. We have faith in her abilities, and we are certainly stoked for what the writers could do here as we move through the entirety of the episode. We’ve heard about it for months, so let’s just hope that it lives up to some of the hype.

Is there anything that you most want to see when it comes to The Good Doctor season 6 episode 16 over at ABC?

Are you excited to see this episode, and would you in theory watch a legal spin-off show? Be sure to share in the comments. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







