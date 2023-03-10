The Flash season 9 episode 6 promo: Iris is pregnant; now what?

As we move into The Flash season 9 episode 6 on The CW, we’ve now seen a moment that we knew was coming a long time ago. After all, Iris West-Allen is pregnant! This is the path that eventually leads to a future that is long-established (at least in some iterations) within the lore of the show.

Of course, Candice Patton’s character being pregnant does not mean that it is smooth sailing for her and Barry the rest of the series; as a matter of fact, it is likely the opposite. We know, for starters, that there is a Big Bad still coming at the end of the show even after the showdown with Red Death. We also tend to think it’s fair to assume that said Big Bad is going to be none other than Cobalt Blue, a.k.a. one of the most dangerous foes there is within the world of the comics.

For episode 6 in particular, though, we know that we’re going to see the return of Hazard, the luck-based villain we last saw in season 4. We assume that the post-Crisis world is giving her a chance to be around in a way she would not otherwise be, and her presence may just serve as a bridge between what we’ve seen so far and where things are going the rest of the way.

What else can you expect moving forward? Well, there’s also a pretty simple answer to that: You’re going to have a chance to understand more of who Khione really is and what her powers are. We’ve heard that she is going to be essential in whatever the end of this story is — we’re still having a hard time handling how Caitlin Snow was written out so fast, but that’s not something we ever get much more clarity on at this point.

Related – Be sure to get some more news all about the next new episode of The Flash right now

Is there anything that you most want to see entering The Flash season 9 episode 6 on The CW?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







