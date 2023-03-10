Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? More on ‘My Kinda Leader’

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? If you are digging the show at the moment, you gotta be excited for what lies ahead.

Ultimately, this is where we come in with the very-much awesome news that there is something more coming in just a matter of hours! This upcoming episode is titled “My Kinda Leader,” and this could be one of the most epic, action-packed stories that we’ve had a chance to see so far.

If you want a little more news all about that, all you have to do is check out the full season 1 episode 15 synopsis below:

“My Kinda Leader” – When a massive and unpredictable wildfire breaks out in neighboring Drake Country, the station 42 and third rock crews are called to help aid in the rescue efforts, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, March 10 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Of course, there are some things that we’re worried about entering this story — with a lot of them tied right now to Sharon. Remember that this character has seemingly chose to not try and undergo a transplant after the last-minute change last week; instead, she wants to travel and live out whatever time she has left. We should be worried about the future for her, but it’s also early in the season and there is a LOT of time left for a wide array of twists and turns.

Here is one other thing that you should know at the moment: We are about to enter another hiatus. This will be a long one following this episode, mostly because of the NCAA Tournament. This happens on CBS this time a year on a fairly regular basis and in that sense, we’re prepared for it.

