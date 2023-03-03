Fire Country season 1 episode 16 spoilers: ‘My Kinda Leader’

Want to get some more news when it comes to Fire Country season 1 episode 16? There is another episode coming to CBS next week and rest assured, this one will be fun! The title here is “My Kinda Leader,” and there is a lot to be both curious and excited about. It’s a chance for new characters, but also a lot of drama as we’re going to see one of the biggest wildfires that has been around since the start of the show.

To get a few more specifics now all about what the future holds, go ahead and check out the full Fire Country season 1 episode 16 synopsis:

“My Kinda Leader” – When a massive and unpredictable wildfire breaks out in neighboring Drake Country, the station 42 and third rock crews are called to help aid in the rescue efforts, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, March 10 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

By the end of this episode, it is of course our hope that we see at least a couple of stories progress forward in some interesting ways — there’s potential still for a number of huge surprises, and we certainly think that the writers are going to be out to keep us on the edge of our seat. Since there is already a season 2 renewal, nobody has to worry about the long-term future. Instead, we can simply just sit back and enjoy the journey that lies before us.

One quick note

Don’t be shocked if there is some sort of hiatus coming in the relatively near future, one that is being brought on largely by the NCAA Tournament. This is something that we do tend to see on a fairly annual basis, so if this show does go for many years and stays on Fridays, we’d advise you to start preparing for it now.

What are you the most excited to see right now as we prepare for Fire Country season 1 episode 16?

Share some of your specific thoughts and hopes now in the comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







