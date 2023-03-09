Squid Game season 2 premiere date: Will there be filming update?

At this particular point in time, we think most people are aware that there is a long road ahead to Squid Game season 2 coming to Netflix. We wish that this wasn’t the case, but it is clearly where we are at present.

Because of this, though, we do find ourselves with this insatiable desire to get every single update possible on the series, and we certainly hope that some of those are provided courtesy of the streaming service! Are we going to at the very least, get some sort of formal announcement when production is underway again?

Here’s what we can at least say for now: Filming looks like it is going to begin this summer. That is at least according to Lee Jung-jae, and we’ll have to wait and see how things end up panning out here. Shooting dates do get delayed at times, but Squid Game is one of those shows that has had a really long time to plan out its future at this point. We do think that the Korean drama will be back to work at this particular time-frame.

Now, the other big question that you have to wonder over is simply how Netflix is going to choose to make some of this news public. Will there be some sort of big proclamation or statement all about this? We certainly would love it, so let’s make that part of things very clear right now. However, there is no guarantee they will announce filming at all! We do think they eventually will, but they may not do that right away. We just hope they do at some point.

For the time being, our thinking is that season 2 is going to be here in late summer or fall 2024 — this show takes a long time to film, thanks mostly to the ambition and scope of it. Go ahead and prepare accordingly.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

