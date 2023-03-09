1923 season 2 premiere date: Impact of episode count

We have a feeling that for the next several months, there are going to be plenty of questions all about a season 2 of 1923. How can there not be? We’re talking about a show that told some fantastic, epic stories over the course of the first eight episodes — and it is one that also featured a huge cliffhanger at the end. What in the world is going to happen when it comes to Spencer and Alexandra?

We know that there are some more episodes coming down the road, and there are a number of components that go into it. One of them, of course, is the simple matter of episode count. How many installments are we going to have a chance to get? There is a lot to think about here…

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

In the end, though, the answer is fairly simple: There are going to be eight more episodes of 1923 on the way, at least provided that there are no last-minute changes to the plan. This means that the filming window for season 2 will be fairly similar to what we got for season 1.

We know there’s a hope out there that filming for season 2 could happen over the course of the summer, and if that happens, a December premiere feels very much possible. We do think that this is what Paramount+ would want simply from the vantage point of consistency. After all, you don’t want to keep viewers waiting, and you also want to ensure that you can get a lot of subscribers. The biggest thing the streamer has going for it here is that Taylor Sheridan shows do have a quick turnaround, at least compared to effects-heavy ones like Stranger Things or The Boys. Because there are only eight episodes, that will make the upcoming turnaround that much easier.

Related – Just how many months away are we from a 1923 premiere date?

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to 1923 season 2 over at Paramount+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







