School Spirits season 1 episode 4 air date, Paramount+plan

Following today’s series premiere, what more can we say about School Spirits season 1 episode 4 over at Paramount+?

The first thing that we should do here is set the stage for what’s happening with this show, in the event you are not watching as of yet. Peyton List of Cobra Kai fame is at the center of the show as a teenager — or, technically, the ghost of one who is attempting to solve her own murder. It’s a really fun premise! Of course, we hope that the show really makes the most of it.

The idea of us getting the first three episodes at once is done with a very particular purpose in mind: The streaming service wants to get you hooked as soon as humanly possible. However, this is not going to be one of those shows that gives you a ton of episodes moving forward in a short period of time. The plan right now is for episode 4 to launch next week, and you will have new installments weekly until the finale airs in April. The first season is comprised of eight episodes — because List does have another show, this is obviously not the sort of program that she could do some huge, 20-episode season for.

Ultimately, we’ll have to wait and see what the story ends up being here. If her character ends up solving the aforementioned murder, what would the purpose of the series be moving forward? There is certainly something to wonder about, but we suppose that’s a question more for the finale than where we are right now. Let’s just see how the rest of the journey plays out here.

Also, we can only hope that this show is even slightly as clever when it comes to playing around with the supernatural world as what we saw with Ghosts.

