Is Walker new tonight on The CW with season 3 episode 14?

Is Walker new tonight on The CW? Within this piece, we’re going to answer that question but then while we’re at it, do our part to look ahead!

So where do we start? Well, the natural place is sharing the less-than-exciting news that unfortunately, the Jared Padalecki series is now on hiatus. Yet, it does at least have more story to tell! While the prequel Walker: Independence is on hiatus, you will see the flagship show on Thursday, March 23 with some more of its story. As a matter of fact, we can tell you that this is just the beginning of a multi-part story titled “False Flag.” Following the big reveals in episode 13, let’s just go ahead and say that this one is going to be a thrill ride.

To get a few more details on what lies ahead here, go ahead and check out the Walker season 3 episode 14 synopsis below:

THE COVER UP – Stakes are high as Cordell, Cassie, Captain James and Trey all realize Grey Flag’s plans and partnerships extend deeper than they once thought. While the Walkers plan for the Mayor’s Medal Ceremony, Cordell struggles with missing out on time with his kids as he focuses on trying to keep the whole city safe. Richard Speight, Jr., directed the episode written by David James (#314). Original airdate 3/23/23.

Of course, this is where we now issue a reminder that if you love Walker and would love to see it stick around for some extended period of time, be sure to either watch the remainder of the season live or stream shortly after the fact. The future of the show remains unclear and while we’re trying our best to be hopeful, The CW does have new ownership. That does, just as you would expect, make things all the more murky moving forward and it’s hard to predict what’s going to happen.

What are most hoping to check out when it comes to Walker season 3 episode 14 on The CW?

