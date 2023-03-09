Virgin River season 5 … and season 6? Premiere date timeline

For this particular Virgin River season 5 story, why not look a little far ahead into the future? What’s the harm in that? We do think we all want to get more of the show both this summer and the long-term future beyond that. The problem is just sifting through the rest of this difficult waiting process to get from point A to point B.

When it comes to season 5 in particular, we do think that the Alexandra Breckenridge drama is coming back in July. Every single thing we’ve heard so far is charting towards that! Obviously, it would be a dream to see it sooner, but Netflix isn’t quite in the business of granting our dreams. Instead, they are in a position where they are constantly trying to position their programs in a way that makes sense to them. Having this show be an annual July event is the thing that makes sense.

With this in mind, don’t be shocked if a potential season 6 of Virgin River launches in the summer of 2024 … and also that we get a formal announcement for it at some point before season 5 premieres. Typically, this is not the way that renewals work, but getting an early order allows the show to maintain its current production schedule. The ratings for this show more than likely justify it; we don’t have access to all of the numbers that the streaming service does, but the ones that we’ve been able to see so far are nothing short of promising. Let’s just continue to be optimistic with that in mind, shall we?

The one thing that Netflix needs to work on right now between where we are now, the season 5 premiere, and the potential start of season 6 is creating more of a year-round ecosystem where there is more news and other stuff coming out. This is an fan base that is eager for more than what they are sharing, and there has to be some way in order to rectify that.

Of course, we wouldn’t mind an early season 7 renewal here too — but now, we’re getting a little far ahead of ourselves.

How do you think that Netflix is currently contemplating the long-term future of Virgin River?

Be sure to let us know below! Also, remember to come back for some other updates. (Photo: Netflix)

