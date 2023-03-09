Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date: A bold prediction

It goes without saying, but we’re a little bit excited to see Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere at some point down the road. How can we not be? We know that Joseph Sikora is an incredible lead and we think that Tommy Egan is going to be on a total warpath. This could be an entire story all about vengeance and the idea of that alone has our interest ratcheted up to the next level.

The hardest part of the past several weeks has simply been waiting for more news, and that big premiere-date announcement that has felt like it is right around the corner. Luckily, this is where we are here to express a considerable amount of optimism that over the next week, we could actually learn something.

What is the evidence here? Well, logistically it makes a great deal of sense for the folks at Starz to get something out there prior to the premiere of Power Book II: Ghost, mostly because you do run the risk of being overrun with questions about that over people being excited for the show right in front of you. Meanwhile, we’ve heard Sikora mention as of late that Starz could be announcing something soon, though “soon” is a relative term.

For months now, we have been saying that Power Book IV: Force will most likely return in either late May or early June and we’re standing by that now. We tend to think that they could also announce an early season 3 renewal, as well, just to accommodate a shooting schedule. We’re pretty confident that there is some good stuff on the horizon, even if you do have to wait a little bit beyond what you’d like in order to see a trailer. Just remember that this will probably come out three or four months before the premiere.

