Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date: Starz is saying…

The wait for Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date news is ongoing and at the moment, there is no clear end.

Are we hoping that there are going to be some more details dished out on the upcoming season over the next couple of weeks? Absolutely, and we do very-much think that they are coming. We’re just dealing with a network that for now, has no problem forcing everyone to be patient. Why rush along an announcement if they feel no real reason to do that? We also think they are very-much aware of how much longer the hiatus will be, and we don’t anticipate the Joseph Sikora show returning until at least late May or early June.

If you are still interested in hearing at least something from the network right now, here’s what we can say. In a recent post on Twitter, Starz reminded everyone that Power Book IV: Force season 2 is on the way … but that’s all that they’ve really been cool to share. Their official Instagram for the series hasn’t been updated in more than a month, not even to mention something about the upcoming season of Power Book II: Ghost.

When we are closer to a premiere date reveal, we do tend to think there will be at least a small uptick in what is happening on the social channels. Just remember here that Starz does want people excited! After all, we are pretty optimistic that there is going to be a season 3 down the road! The earlier they start promotion, the more that they can also get people excited about the long-term future, as well.

The story is absolutely worth being excited about in advance here — just think about an epic tale of revenge with Tommy at the center, following what happened with Liliana at the end of season 1.

