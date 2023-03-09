Snowfall season 6 episode 5 promo: What will Franklin do?

As we get closer to Snowfall season 6 episode 5 on FX in a handful of days, let’s just ask the big question: What will Franklin Saint do? How far is this guy going to go in order to ensure that he gets his money back?

One of the things that has become abundantly clear through just about all the material we’ve seen so far is that beyond a doubt, this man is unraveling. We are clearly talking about someone who wants to make sure his family is taken care of and we understand that; yet, he’s also so transfixed on this that he’s not seeing the forest through the trees. Most of his attempts to shake things up have not worked this season, and that includes a certain situation involving a gas stove on this past episode.

Based on both the promo and the synopsis that we’ve now seen for episode 5, we tend to think that the focus is going to be all about going after Teddy. Or, to be specific, going after Teddy’s family. Given what the CIA man did previously to Alton, we can see why Franklin could think of this as an eye for an eye. Yet, very little is ever that simple. Damson Idris’ character is increasingly putting himself in a position where he may not survive anything that is coming up. While we do certainly think that he may be able to stop Teddy, what is the cost of that? How far is he willing to go in order to ensure that he takes down his enemies?

The more that we see in terms of footage for this season, the more concerned we become that we are careening towards an inevitable conclusion. We may hate to say that, but it is precisely where we are at the moment.

Related – Get more chatter entering this episode now

Do you have any specific expectations as we prepare for Snowfall season 6 episode 5?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are even more updates coming. (Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







