Snowfall season 6 episode 5 spoilers: Franklin gets personal

Next week on FX we are going to have a chance to see Snowfall season 6 episode 5 — so what can we say about it right now?

Well, the journey of Franklin Saint is going to continue but to be specific, we would say that this is the journey of Franklin Saint’s desperation. This is someone who is already doing whatever he can in order to get revenge on Teddy, and for the upcoming “Ebony and Ivory,” that could mean paying a visit to his own family. Think, to be specific, his father.

Want to learn a little more about what’s coming? Then we would suggest that you check out the recently-released Snowfall season 6 episode 5 synopsis courtesy of FX:

Franklin confronts Teddy’s father. Leon solidifies control of the projects. Written by Davia Carter; directed by Jade Holmes Christian.

Is this move by Damson Idris’ character going to end badly? We tend to think the answer to that is a clear and obvious yes, mostly because we are watching him slowly unravel at the seams. He’s lost almost everything and in the process of that, it has left him floundering and desperate for answers. It really seems like the only way to stop Teddy at this point is for him to be arrested or killed, and ultimately, Franklin may not even have to do that much in order for some of that to happen. Just think about how many enemies that the guy already has?

The craziest thing to think about entering this episode, of course, is the rather-sad fact that we are already almost at the halfway point of this final season. We absolutely don’t want to be at the end of this story already, but we are prepared for the possibility that it’s happening … and we have to be prepared for it.

