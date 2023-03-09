Big Brother Canada 11 premiere: What is the Dead Last twist?

Tonight on Global we had a chance to see the Big Brother Canada 11 premiere, with of course another twist thrown in here.

To be specific, we are talking here about the Dead Last twist, which is going to actually penalize someone doing really bad in the first Head of Household competition. Personally, we’re super-for anything that keeps people from throwing the very first comp. Why would anyone support or be happy with that? It makes things more competitive and we should all want that from the game. (Also, you can still throw the comp later — just don’t be the absolute worst at it!)

This isn’t too complicated an idea to spell out right now: The houseguest who finishes last in the HoH (to be determined) will be an automatic nominee for eviction. Meanwhile, the HoH will still nominate two others. These three competitors, plus two other players, will take part in the Veto — remember, the HoH in the Canadian version of the show does not play in the Veto. If the Veto is used, someone will be replaced no matter what. Everything else continues forward as usual, and one houseguest of the 16 is going to be given safety thanks to a public vote. (This is sponsored, as are so many things with the Canadian show.)

Honestly, it’s still far too early to get a read on any of the houseguests and in general, the lack of live feeds do make us concerned with how much we’ll ever know anything. There are some Digital Dailies that have been hyped, so we’ll have to take a wait-and-see approach when it comes to some of those.

One thing we will say? A feel people need to dial it a little bit back — there’s a lot of over-the-top personalities so far and while that can be fun, it needs to feel authentic.

Related – Check out our Big Brother Canada interview from before the season with Arisa Cox

What did you think about the events of the Big Brother Canada season 11 premiere?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates. (Photo: Global.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







