Bel-Air season 2 episode 4 preview: After the walkout…

Following the big events on this week’s installment, it makes sense to be excited for Bel-Air season 2 episode 4 over on Peacock. Will made a huge move at the end of the walkout, climbing on top of the roof and dropping the banner.

With this particular move in mind, you have to imagine that there are going to be consequences, and they could be widespread. Is it possible that Mrs. Hughes could get her job back? Sure, but there’s also a chance in here that we see Will find himself in a precarious position at Bel-Air Academy.

There is one thing that we’ve seen Will say that is fairly true: How far can the institution really go with their punishment? The students do have a lot of the leverage here and he knows it. He also may find himself with the support of a lot of the students.

The person who could be in one of the more precarious positions at the moment, on the other hand, is Carlton. He had a panic attack amidst the protest, and there are going to be a lot of questions swirling around him. Even going into the walkout he found himself pushed and pulled in a lot of different directions. No matter where things go for him in the stories to come, we just hope that he has the support that he so desperately needs.

What makes this season strong so far is pretty simple: It feels like every single character at the moment is facing a huge roadblock and with that, there is no easy road for them to get on the other side. We’re excited to see how some of these problems are tackled! How can we not be with there being so much of the season left right now?

