CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 17 return date hopes at CBS

Following tonight’s new episode, doesn’t it make sense to want a CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 17 return date? In a lot of ways, we are entering some uncharted territory here.

After all, think about what we’re getting tonight in the effective end of the Silver Ink storyline. This means that the writers have a little bit more freedom at the end of this story, whether it be to give a new self-contained arc or deliver something that could pay off more down the road in a future season. Options can very much be a good thing!

Unfortunately, here is where we have to go ahead and share the negative side of things right now: We could be waiting for a little while to see what is next. After all, CSI: Vegas season 2 is not scheduled to return until at least Thursday, March 30, and the same can be said for the rest of the CBS Thursday-night lineup. What’s going on here? It is all fundamentally due to what’s going on when it comes to NCAA March Madness. Time and time again, we’ve seen situations where the network takes a break around this time of the year, so you can’t be all that shocked that it is happening again here.

Our hope is that over the next week or two, we’ll at least have a better sense of what exactly is coming in terms of the story. This is a series that has a fairly established rhythm of how it likes to tell most of its stories, so we do not imagine that part of things is going to change all that much. However, it’s nice to know some of the finer details, whether it be returning characters or what makes one case stand out from the others in advance.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

