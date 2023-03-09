So Help Me Todd season 1 episode 16 return date hopes

Following what you see tonight on CBS, do you want the So Help Me Todd season 1 episode 16 return date? It’s hard to blame you. This show has been a nice breath of fresh air throughout the 2022-23 season, and it is a thrill to know it is coming back!

Unfortunately, we also know that we will be waiting for a while to see the next official installment arrive. Because of the NCAA Tournament, we are embarking on what is one of the biggest hiatuses that we’ve had so far this season. The next new episode of the series is currently slated for Thursday, March 30. Unfortunately, that is so far away right now that there isn’t a lot of other information out there about what lies ahead, but you probably have a good sense of things already if you are a longtime viewer.

The most important thing moving into episode 16 is simply that the show remains focused on the dynamic between Margaret and Todd, while allowing some new wrinkles and challenges to come in here and there. The procedural elements often work, but it is because we care about the people at the center of them. We do feel like in some shape or form, we’re going to be building up to something big at the end of the season — it could be a cliffhanger, or even an augmented premise for season 2. No matter what, consider us excited!

The hard part, of course, is going to be the waiting — that includes waiting now for March 30 to roll around, but then waiting again over the summer.

Fingers crossed that at least by the time we get to May, we’ll learn exactly where So Help Me Todd fits on the fall 2023 schedule.

Related – Go ahead and get all the great news right now on the So Help Me Todd season 2 renewal!

What do you most want to see on So Help Me Todd season 1 episode 16 when it does come back to CBS?

Be sure to share right away in the comments below! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates long-term. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







